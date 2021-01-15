Justyn Ross will return for the 2021 season

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross has announced he will be back in a Clemson uniform for the 2021 season.
Ross missed the entire 2020 season with a spinal injury but in recent weeks, head coach Dabo Swinney has marveled at the progress Ross has made in his recovery. Swinney even hinted that he expected Ross would at some point would be cleared to return to full contact either at Clemson or in the NFL.
Ross obviously decided coming back for one final year of college was the best course as he hopes to prove to NFL coaches he is fully recovered.
In two seasons at Clemson, Ross has produced 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games which includes 14 starts.
Ross was named a freshman All-American in the 2018 as he helped the Tigers win the national championship. He was an honorable-mention All-ACC pick as a sophomore.