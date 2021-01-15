Justyn Ross will return for the 2021 season

Clemson receiver who missed all of 2020 with a spinal injury will not leave for the NFL just yet.

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross has announced he will be back in a Clemson uniform for the 2021 season.

Ross missed the entire 2020 season with a spinal injury but in recent weeks, head coach Dabo Swinney has marveled at the progress Ross has made in his recovery. Swinney even hinted that he expected Ross would at some point would be cleared to return to full contact either at Clemson or in the NFL.

Ross obviously decided coming back for one final year of college was the best course as he hopes to prove to NFL coaches he is fully recovered.

Run Dat 💩 Back One Time, Year 4 Otw .. #FREEFED🔓 pic.twitter.com/S0FCpeEruK — Justyn Ross (@_jross8) January 15, 2021

In two seasons at Clemson, Ross has produced 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games which includes 14 starts.