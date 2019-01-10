Clemson safety Nolan Turner wasn't really thinking about North Carolina going for the win in the final minute. But he quickly learned that's what was about to happen.

Fortunately, the Tiger defense made one final stop to preserve a 21-20 victory.

"During the last drive of the game, I didn't really think about if they score here, they probably go for two until they got down there near the goal line and the coaches were talking about 'Hey, if they score here, they're gonna go for two'," Turner recalled.

"That's when it hit me. That's going to be the deciding play of the game there. We prepare for that kind of stuff. It's just a lot of credit to our preparation throughout the week and Coach V (Venables). We've seen some of that stuff on film. We were ready for it and went out there and executed."

Defensive lineman Jordan Williams compared that game with UNC with the win over Syracuse last season.

"Like last year, we had that close, close win over Syracuse," Williams said.

"It definitely helped us out, opened our eyes that 'Man we've got a lot of things to work on' and teams are going to throw their best shots at us just because like everybody's preparing for Clemson and everyone wants to play Clemson. Honestly, it could help us out. We've seen a lot of mistakes that we made and a lot we need to learn from this film."

Clemson will have an open date this week before hosting Florida State next week.