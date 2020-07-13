Clemson linebacker makes watch list for national award

James Skalski is on the watch list for the Bednarik Award which goes to the nation's top defensive player.

The Maxwell Football Club has announced Clemson linebacker James Skalski is on the watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award which goes to the nation's top defensive player in college football.

The fifth-year senior was second on the team last season with 105 tackles, 7.5 for loss, with 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In the ACC Championship game against Virginia, Skalski led the Tigers with 10 tackles.