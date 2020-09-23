Lawrence named to AFCA Good Works Team

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is being recognized for his work off the field.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is one of 22 players named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team which recognizes student-athletes for their community service efforts. Lawrence has been heavily involved in service work in both the Clemson community and his hometown.

The junior quarterback has been very active in the Clemson's community outreach efforts but there have been other projects that he has spearheaded. This past spring, he and his now-fiancée launched a relief fundraiser to provide direct assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in both Upstate South Carolina and in his hometown of Cartersville, Ga.

In June, Lawrence joined teammates Mike Jones Jr., Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher as they helped lead the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration to raise awareness for social justice.