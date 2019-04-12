Clemson came within six players of having an entire two-deep on the All-ACC teams which were released Tuesday.

The Tigers placed 16 players on the all-conference teams, which is tied for the third most in school history, trailing the program’s 18 selections in 2018 and 17 selections in 2015.

Eight Tigers were first-team selections - quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, wide receiver Tee Higgins, offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum, offensive guard John Simpson, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Tanner Muse.

Clemson has four players each on both the second and third teams. Offensive lineman Gage Cervenka, center Sean Pollard, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and cornerback Derion Kendrick all earned second-team honors, while offensive tackle Jackson Carman, defensive end Xavier Thomas, defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney and safety K’Von Wallace all collected third-team selections.

Honorable mention All-ACC honorees included receiver/all purpose player Amari Rodgers, receiver Justyn Ross and defensive Justin Foster.