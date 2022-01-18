Clemson defensive back receives national award

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba has been named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American.
The first freshman to start at safety for the Tigers since 1973, Mukuba had quite the debut with eight tackles against Georgia.
Mukuba was tied for a team-high nine pass breakups and he was fifth on the team with 54 tackles. The Austin, Texas native added two tackles for loss a sack.
The ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Mukuba was also named a Freshman All-American by the Maxwell Football Club.