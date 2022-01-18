x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Clemson defensive back receives national award

Safety Andrew Mukuba is named Freshman All-America by the Football Writers Association of America.
Credit: AP
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, left, is grabbed by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba has been named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American. 

The first freshman to start at safety for the Tigers since 1973, Mukuba had quite the debut with eight tackles against Georgia.

Mukuba was tied for a team-high nine pass breakups and he was fifth on the team with 54 tackles. The Austin, Texas native added two tackles for loss a sack. 

The ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Mukuba was also named a Freshman All-American by the Maxwell Football Club. 

 

In Other News

Shane Beamer named co-winner of Steve Spurrier first year Coach of the Year award