Clemson defensive back receives national award

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba has been named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American.

The first freshman to start at safety for the Tigers since 1973, Mukuba had quite the debut with eight tackles against Georgia.

Mukuba was tied for a team-high nine pass breakups and he was fifth on the team with 54 tackles. The Austin, Texas native added two tackles for loss a sack.