Clemson enters the final stages of spring practice

The Tigers returned to the practice fields Monday after taking a 10-day hiatus for spring break.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson is now two thirds of the way through spring practice.

The NCAA allots 15 practice sessions for the spring and the Tigers have used 10 of them. Of the remaining five practices, one is the April 1 Spring Game.

The Tigers 10th spring practice came as the team returned after a 10-day layoff due to Spring Break.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said everyone who could practice did as the latest round of COVID-19 testing produced zero positive results.

He added that these final five practices will tell the coaches a lot as the program pivots to summer conditioning.

"The first nine practices were about what we do, how we do it and why we do it," Swinney said.