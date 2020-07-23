Two Clemson players land on two more national award watch lists

Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers and running back Darian Rencher hear their names called Thursday.

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers has been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung award which goes to the most versatile player in college football.

Just months after suffering a torn ACL, Rodgers came back to play 14 games in 2019. He ended up with 30 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushes for 50 yards and a score. On special teams, the Knoxville native had 18 punt returns for 151 yards.

Rodgers suffered a torn ACL during the spring of 2019 but made a remarkable comeback and will enter his senior season with the Tigers in an even more important role with the loss of Justyn Ross who will miss the 2020 campaign as he recovers from surgery to correct a neck and spine disorder.

The Hornung award is presented by the Louisville Sports Commission and it honors the Louisville native who went on to have a stellar career at Notre Dame and in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers. Hornung won four NFL titles and one Super Bowl. He played running back, receiver and placekicker during his career and went on to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Another Tiger player who landed on a watch list for a national award is running back Darian Rencher who is a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy. That award is named after the former Heisman Trophy winner who played quarterback under Steve Spurrier at Florida. Wuerffel also was a part of the that program's 1996 national championship but he also was a shining example of service and leadership on and off the field and that is why the award is named in his honor.

Rencher came to Clemson as a walk-on but earned a scholarship. He was one of the organizers for June's March for Change which drew several thousand people to the campus for the march which was done to send a message for equality and to condemn police brutality that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.