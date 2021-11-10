Clemson opens the season with a 64-53 win over Presbyterian College

The Tigers rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit with Al-Amir Dawes scoring 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson men’s basketball team used a dominant second-half finish to push past Presbyterian 64-53 Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Al-Amir Dawes led the seven different Tigers who scored. Dawes had 21 points with 16 coming in the second half. Hunter Tyson and David Collins added 14 points each. PJ Hall finished with six points and a game-high eight rebounds. Presbyterian’s Rayshon Harrison and Brandon Younger recorded 12 points each.

After trailing 32-24 at the break, Clemson used a 13-1 run to take a two-point lead. After the Blue Hose retook the lead at 44-43, the Tigers used an 18-2 run to put the game out of reach. Clemson would lead by as many as 16 late in the second half.