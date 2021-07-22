Clemson receiver is on the watch list for the Biletnikoff award

Justyn Ross looks to return to the field after missing the 2020 season due to neck surgery.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award which goes to college football's most outstanding player at his position.

Ross missed all of 2020 as he recovered from neck surgery due to a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine.

In his two previous seasons with the Tigers, he made a total of 14 starts with 112 caeer receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 2019.

The award is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation and named after Fred Biletnikoff who won a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.