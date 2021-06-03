x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

It's Senior Day for Clyde Trapp

Lower Richland graduate will play his final game at Littlejohn Colisuem.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The college career of Clyde Trapp is in its final stages.

On Saturday, it will be Senior Day for the Tigers and that means Trapp will be a part of those ceremonies.

A former News19 Player of the Week from Lower Richland High School, Clyde won a state championship in his senior season in the Diamond Hornets program. As a freshman, Clyde was a part of Clemson's Sweet 16 team and now as a senior, the Tigers are poised to return to the Big Dance. 

So while the NCAA Tournament is a nice way to book end a career, Clyde has also faced some adversity. In the summer prior to his junior season, Trapp suffered a torn ACL. He did recover and was able to play in 21 games. So with all the ups and downs of his college career, Senior Day will give Clyde a chance to reflect on what he has accomplished and also the motivation to finish these next few weeks strong.