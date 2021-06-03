It's Senior Day for Clyde Trapp

A former News19 Player of the Week from Lower Richland High School, Clyde won a state championship in his senior season in the Diamond Hornets program. As a freshman, Clyde was a part of Clemson's Sweet 16 team and now as a senior, the Tigers are poised to return to the Big Dance.

So while the NCAA Tournament is a nice way to book end a career, Clyde has also faced some adversity. In the summer prior to his junior season, Trapp suffered a torn ACL. He did recover and was able to play in 21 games. So with all the ups and downs of his college career, Senior Day will give Clyde a chance to reflect on what he has accomplished and also the motivation to finish these next few weeks strong.