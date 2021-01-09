Dabo and the Tigers preparing for a clash of the heavyweights

Clemson and Georgia will be meeting in a rare season opener involving two teams ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25.

CLEMSON, S.C. — When it comes to season opener, it has been just a handful of times when two teams ranked in the top five have kicked off their respective seasons by facing off against each other.



But that's what will take place Saturday night in Charlotte as Clemson, ranked second in the Coaches Poll and third in the AP poll, will face a Georgia team ranked fifth in both polls.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is all for playing Georgia more often as the two schools have had some memorable games over the years and the two schools are roughly 70 miles in proximity from each other.