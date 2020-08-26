Clemson backfield boasts a pair of AP preseason All-Americans

Lawrence has yet to be named an Associated Press All-American at the end of his two previous seasons although the competition for that award has featured the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and Joe Burrow, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts last season. This does mark the second year in a row Lawrence has been named at Preseason All-American after he led the Tigers to their second straight appearance in the national championship. The loss to LSU was Lawrence's first as a Clemson starter. He will take a 25-1 record into the 2020 season.