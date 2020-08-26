Clemson backfield boasts a pair of AP preseason All-Americans

Clemson junior quarterback and senior running back Travis Etienne have been named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America First Team.
Lawrence has yet to be named an Associated Press All-American at the end of his two previous seasons although the competition for that award has featured the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and Joe Burrow, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts last season. This does mark the second year in a row Lawrence has been named at Preseason All-American after he led the Tigers to their second straight appearance in the national championship. The loss to LSU was Lawrence's first as a Clemson starter. He will take a 25-1 record into the 2020 season.
The Cartersville, Georgia native will enter this fall with 6,945 passing yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also is 33 yards shy of 1,000 career rushing yards with 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Etienne has been named a Second Team AP All-American for the last two seasons. The Jennings, Louisiana native enters 2020 as the school's all-time leader in rushing yards with 4,038 yards. He also has an ACC-record 56 rushing touchdowns and 60 total touchdowns.