On Saturday, Clemson will recognize its senior class as each player will make a solo run down the hill in Death Valley.

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, he says Friday's speech to his team will be bittersweet leading towards the final home game of the 2019 season.

One of the senior who will be recognized will be Denzel Johnson. The A.C. Flora graduate did not sign with Clemson until May of 2015, six months after his high school season ended. Four seasons later, Johnson will be closing the chapter on his career at Clemson where he has been a part of two national championships.