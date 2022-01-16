Clemson defensive end will return for the 2022 season

Xavier Thomas announced on Twitter Saturday night that he will put off NFL Draft preparation for one more season,

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas will make a few more trips down the hill.

The Florence native who played at Wilson High School before finishing up at IMG Academy in Florida will be a fifth year player who is taking advantage of the COVID year as allowed by the NCAA.

"In 2021, it looked to everyone as if I was playing my best ball," Thomas tweeted Saturday night.

"To me, knowing what I am capable of and my ability, that wasn't even half of my best. It is truly a blessing to have an opportunity for the 2022 NFL Draft. However, I am very aware of my potential, and there is a LOT more work to do. Patience is a virtue, and I refuse to sell myself short. Let's run it back."

Clemson defensive end & Florence product Xavier Thomas announces on Twitter he is coming back for one final season in Orange. #clemson @atxlete pic.twitter.com/nyz2eoZXFt — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) January 16, 2022