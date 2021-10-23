x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Clemson's offense can't keep up with Pitt

The Tigers fall to the Panthers 27-17 as the offense fails to put up more than two touchdowns.
Credit: AP
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wipes his head as he watches as his team play against Pittsburgh in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 27-17. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett made the most of his Heisman Trophy showcase, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the 23rd-ranked Panthers topped Clemson 27-17. 

Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history. The fifth-year senior ran for two drive-extending dives late in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had drawn within 10. 

Clemson saw its chances for another Atlantic Division title take a massive hit thanks in large part to an offense that remains very much a problem with Halloween looming.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) will host Florida State next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

In Other News

Beamer breaks down the Texas A&M game