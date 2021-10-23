Clemson's offense can't keep up with Pitt

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett made the most of his Heisman Trophy showcase, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns as the 23rd-ranked Panthers topped Clemson 27-17.
Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history. The fifth-year senior ran for two drive-extending dives late in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had drawn within 10.
Clemson saw its chances for another Atlantic Division title take a massive hit thanks in large part to an offense that remains very much a problem with Halloween looming.
Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) will host Florida State next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.