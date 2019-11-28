The first time Jeff Scott was on the sidelines for a Carolina-Clemson game, he was on the sidelines next to his father Brad who took over the Gamecock program in 1994.

After five years in Columbia, the Scott family moved to the Upstate when the elder Scott was let go after the 1998 season. Jeff transitioned from coach's kid to a Tiger player as a receiver for the Tigers which gave him a new perspective of the rivalry as a competitor.

After graduating from Clemson, Scott was hired at Ridge View as an assistant and then as the head coach at Blythewood High School. After moving to Presbyterian College as receivers coach, he would return to Clemson as a graduate assistant. When Dabo Swinney took over the program, Scott's perspective of the rivalry took another turn when he was named a full-time assistant and that has been his view since.

On Saturday, Scott will be back at the venue where he once stood on the home sidelines holding the cords of his father's headsets.