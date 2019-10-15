After Clemson's 45-14 win over Florida State, two Tigers have been honored by the ACC.

Matt Bockhorst is the offensive lineman of the week, while Travis Etienne is the conference back of the week.

This marks the first time Bockhorst has received an ACC weekly award. Last week, he entered in a reserve role and graded out at 91 percent with two knockdowns, according to the team’s coaching staff. He helped Clemson gain 552 total yards, surpassing the 524 yards posted by the Tigers against the Seminoles last year for the most Clemson has posted against Florida State in a game in series history.

Etienne’s selection is his second of the season and the sixth of his career. He was honored earlier this year for his 205-yard performance in the season opener against Georgia Tech. He becomes the eighth Clemson offensive player to earn at least six career ACC weekly honors, joining Woodrow Dantzler, C.J. Spiller, Sammy Watkins, Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson, Mitch Hyatt and Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne recorded 127 rushing yards on 17 carries, a 23-yard pass completion and a three-yard receiving touchdown against Florida State. With 127 rushing yards on the day, he pushed his career rushing total to 3,013, becoming the seventh player in school history to record 3,000 career rushing yards.