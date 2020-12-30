Clemson upsets #18 Florida State 77-67

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Lower Richland graduate Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with seven minutes left as Clemson rallied past No. 18 Florida State 77-67.

The Tigers struggled early and were down 36-29 after the Seminoles opened the second half with a basket. But Trapp, Honor and the Tigers found their shooting touch. Honor's shot from beyond the arc broke a 54-all tie and put Clemson ahead for good.