Clemson basketball schedule is released

After leading Clemson to its first win ever at Chapel Hill, head basketball coach Brad Brownell will enter the 2020-2021 season as the Tigers' all-time winningest coach.
On January 9, Clemson will return to Chapel Hill where they are now 1-59 all-time. That is part of the schedule for the Tigers which was released Tuesday.
The Tigers have home non-conference games against SC State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.
Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual Palmetto Series game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.
Below is the complete basketball schedule for Clemson -
Nov. 25 vs. Mississippi State (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)
Nov. 26 vs. Purdue/Liberty (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)
Dec. 2 SC State
Dec. 9 Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 12 vs. Alabama (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)
Dec. 15 at Virginia Tech
Dec. 22 Morehead State
Dec. 29/30 Florida State
Jan. 2 at Miami (Fla.)
Jan. 5-6 NC State
Jan. 9 at North Carolina
Jan. 12-13 at Syracuse
Jan. 16 Virginia
Jan. 19-20 at Georgia Tech
Jan. 23 at Florida State
Jan. 26-27 Boston College
Jan. 30 at Duke
Feb. 2-3 North Carolina
Feb. 6 Syracuse
Feb. 13 Georgia Tech
Feb. 16-17 at Notre Dame
Feb. 21 at Pittsburgh
Feb. 23-24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 27 Miami (Fla.)
March 2-3 Louisville
March 5-6 Pittsburgh