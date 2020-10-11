x
Clemson basketball schedule is released

The Tigers will play their first home game on Dec. 2 against South Carolina State.
 After leading Clemson to its first win ever at Chapel Hill, head basketball coach Brad Brownell will enter the 2020-2021 season as the Tigers' all-time winningest coach.

On January 9, Clemson will return to Chapel Hill where they are now 1-59 all-time. That is part of the schedule for the Tigers which was released Tuesday.

The Tigers have home non-conference games against SC State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.

Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual Palmetto Series game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.

Below is the complete basketball schedule for Clemson -

Nov. 25            vs. Mississippi State (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Nov. 26            vs. Purdue/Liberty (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Dec. 2             SC State

Dec. 9             Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 12            vs. Alabama (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 15            at Virginia Tech

Dec. 22           Morehead State

Dec. 29/30      Florida State

Jan. 2              at Miami (Fla.)

Jan. 5-6           NC State

Jan. 9              at North Carolina

Jan. 12-13       at Syracuse

Jan. 16            Virginia

Jan. 19-20       at Georgia Tech

Jan. 23            at Florida State

Jan. 26-27      Boston College

Jan. 30            at Duke

Feb. 2-3          North Carolina

Feb. 6              Syracuse

Feb. 13            Georgia Tech

Feb. 16-17      at Notre Dame

Feb. 21            at Pittsburgh

Feb. 23-24      at Wake Forest

Feb. 27            Miami (Fla.)

March 2-3       Louisville

March 5-6       Pittsburgh