Hunter Johnson comes home to Clemson

Former Clemson quarterback will play his final season in the Upstate after playing in the Big 10 for the few seasons.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit who transferred from the program to Northwestern following the 2017 season, will return to the Tiger program for his final season.

Johnson will bring a veteran presence to a quarterback room that includes returning starter D.J. Uiagalelei and incoming five-star Cade Klubnik.

In the 2017 season at Clemson, the former Mr. Football in the state of Indiana appeared in seven games completing 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

After departing the Upstate, Johnson played in the 2019 and 2021 seasons at Northwestern, completing 95 of 183 attempts for 856 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson's return is notable because Swinney has shied away from the NCAA transfer portal while most schools have used the portal to improve their roster. Swinney has said using the portal would be inevitable for everyone including Clemson with the caveat that he would ohly bring in players who would fit in with the program.