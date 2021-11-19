Clemson falls to St. Bonaventure in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes combined for 32 points in the second half and No. 22 St. Bonaventure rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Clemson 68-65 in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

After the Bonnies’ top two scorers went 3 of 15 in the first half and had only one 3-pointer between them, the pair combined to shoot 9 of 14 in the second half, all but one of those buckets coming from 3-point range.