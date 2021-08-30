Clemson punter is making the most of his time with the Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Spiers didn't plan on spending six years in the Upstate but that is how it has worked out for the Calhoun County graduate who was a quarterback and punter for that SCISA program in the St. Matthews program.
The son of former Clemson major league and current Tiger staff assistant Bill Spiers, Will redshirted in 2016 and with the NCAA pausing eligbility clocks in the 2020-2021 academic year due to COVID-19, Spiers will kick off a rare sixth season at Clemson Saturday night in Charlotte when the Tigers face Georgia in a top five showdown.
Head coach Dabo Swinney has gone on record saying he believes Spiers has the potential to kick on Sundays and Spiers was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list in the summer, an award which goes to the top punter in college football.
As a redshirt senior in 2020, Spiers averaged 44.0 yards on 45 punts with 17 downed inside the 20-yard line and 12 punts of 50 yards or more. His season punting average was the second-best single-season mark in school history.