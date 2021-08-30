Clemson punter is making the most of his time with the Tigers

Will Spiers is taking advantage of the NCAA allowing an extra year of competition after the pandemic caused a major upheaval of sports in 2020.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Will Spiers didn't plan on spending six years in the Upstate but that is how it has worked out for the Calhoun County graduate who was a quarterback and punter for that SCISA program in the St. Matthews program.

The son of former Clemson major league and current Tiger staff assistant Bill Spiers, Will redshirted in 2016 and with the NCAA pausing eligbility clocks in the 2020-2021 academic year due to COVID-19, Spiers will kick off a rare sixth season at Clemson Saturday night in Charlotte when the Tigers face Georgia in a top five showdown.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has gone on record saying he believes Spiers has the potential to kick on Sundays and Spiers was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list in the summer, an award which goes to the top punter in college football.