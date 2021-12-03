Etienne shines at Clemson's Pro Day

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson tailback Travis Etienne was front-and-center at his team's pro day as he attempted to join teammate quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a first-round NFL draft pick.

Etienne is the ACC's all-time leading rusher and two-time league player of the year. He passed up the NFL last season for a final year in college, wanting to improve from a second-round grade to the first. Etienne ran a pair of 4.40-second times in the 40-yard dash Thursday, along with catching passes and fielding kicks.