Spiers named to Ray Guy award watch list

Clemson punter is about to enter his sixth year in the Tiger program

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson punter Will Spiers is on the watch list for the Ray Guy award which is presented by the Augusta Sports Council and goes to the top punter in college football. It is named after the Hall of Fame punter who won three Super Bowls with the Raiders.

Last season, the Calhoun County product averaged 44.0 yards on 45 punts with 17 downed inside the 20-yard line and 12 punts of 50 yards or more. Will's season punting average was the second-best single-season mark in school history and he will look to improve on that mark as he enters his sixth season in the program. Spiers redshirted in 2016 and is now taking advantage of the extra year which is allowed by the NCAA which paused the eligibility clocks in 2020.