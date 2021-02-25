Ty Olenchuk continues to impress

Olenchuk, a longtime Clemson commit, had been hounding Lee to come to a Dutch Fork football game. The qualities Lee saw in Ty on the football field have carried over to the diamond.

The Clemson freshman pitcher won in his collegiate debut over the weekend. He figures to play a huge role in this weekend's series with South Carolina and Lee knows if he hands the ball to Ty, the moment will not be too big for Olenchuk because of how Ty carries himself and prepares on a daily basis.