Clemson baseball lands Michigan grad transfer

Riley Bertram is following his former head coach to the Upstate where he will play his final year.
Michigan infielder Riley Bertram (12) during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

CLEMSON, S.C. — New Clemson head baseball coach Erik Bakich has traded Michigan blue for Clemson orange and now, one of his former players is doing likewise.

Shortstop Riley Bertram announced Tuesday that he will play his final season in college at Clemson.

This past season, Bertram hit .298 with two home runs, 40 RBIs, 19 doubles, two triples with a .421 slugging percentage. He would earn Big Ten All-Tournament honors as he helped Michigan capture the title and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.

 

