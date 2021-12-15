Next man up - Dabo keeps his promotions in house

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met the media Tuesday to discuss the start of bowl practice and the changes on his staff which included the promotion of Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator and Wes Goodwin to co-defensive coordinator with Mickey Conn. Goodwin had been a defensive analyst who had worked closely with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Swinney said Goodwin has had chances to go to the NFL as a linebackers coach but stuck around because Swinney informed Goodwin he would be the defensive coordinator in-waiting, taking over that high-profile position in the event Venables ever left.
A former Clemson quarterback, Streeter had been an offensive coordinator at Richmond and Liberty before joining Swinney's staff as quarterbacks coach prior to the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl.
Swinney also announced staff member Kyle Richardson is the new tight ends coach, Mike Reed is the special teams coordinator and Todd Bates adds the title of assistant head coach along with his previous roles as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.
Swinney is aware of some of the angst among the Tiger fan base with these decisions, courtesy of intel provided to him by his Football Sports Information Director Ross Taylor. Those fans were obviously hoping for flashy hires with a high profile. But Swinney points to his track record in recent years, which does include a pair of national championships, as evidence he knows what he is doing in terms of putting a together a staff that is capable of coaching at the highest level.