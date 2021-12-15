Next man up - Dabo keeps his promotions in house

When filling the vacancies on his staff, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney admitted he did not look outside the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met the media Tuesday to discuss the start of bowl practice and the changes on his staff which included the promotion of Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator and Wes Goodwin to co-defensive coordinator with Mickey Conn. Goodwin had been a defensive analyst who had worked closely with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Swinney said Goodwin has had chances to go to the NFL as a linebackers coach but stuck around because Swinney informed Goodwin he would be the defensive coordinator in-waiting, taking over that high-profile position in the event Venables ever left.

A former Clemson quarterback, Streeter had been an offensive coordinator at Richmond and Liberty before joining Swinney's staff as quarterbacks coach prior to the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Swinney also announced staff member Kyle Richardson is the new tight ends coach, Mike Reed is the special teams coordinator and Todd Bates adds the title of assistant head coach along with his previous roles as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.