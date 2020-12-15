Clemson punter is a semifinalist for a national award

Clemson senior punter Will Spiers is one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy which goes to college football's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
Spiers has had an exceptional senior season. He was recently named an ACC Specialist of the Week. Spiers is currently averaging 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 64.
During his junior season, he finished with a career-high 41.7-yard net average which is the second best single-season mark in school history.
A former Calhoun Academy quarterback and punter, Spiers will finish his Clemson career with the school record for career starts by a punter. Spiers broke the record with his 47th start which came against Virginia. The previous record of 46 was held by Cole Chason who played from 2003-2006.
Spiers is the son of former Clemson punter Bill Spiers who also played baseball for the Tigers and spent 13 seasons in the majors. Bill is currently serving as a senior analyst on the Clemson football staff.