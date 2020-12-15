Clemson punter is a semifinalist for a national award

Calhoun Academy product Will Spiers is one of 10 players on the list of semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy.

Clemson senior punter Will Spiers is one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy which goes to college football's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

Spiers has had an exceptional senior season. He was recently named an ACC Specialist of the Week. Spiers is currently averaging 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 64.

During his junior season, he finished with a career-high 41.7-yard net average which is the second best single-season mark in school history.

A former Calhoun Academy quarterback and punter, Spiers will finish his Clemson career with the school record for career starts by a punter. Spiers broke the record with his 47th start which came against Virginia. The previous record of 46 was held by Cole Chason who played from 2003-2006.