After a mere six weeks after the national championship game, Clemson returned to the practice fields as spring practice kicked off.

For Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the loss to LSU in New Orleans is something he figures to use in 2020 as motivation to return to the CFB national championship game.

"Through my two years (at Clemson), I've been through every situation you could be in. Just getting more and more perspective is the biggest thing," Lawrence said.

"But yeah, going through some adversity, I hadn't gone through much. It's the only games I've lost since I've been here. It definitely gives you some more perspective, you appreciate all the little things. It makes you want to go back and work even harder to get back there and have a chance at that moment again."

But first things first as Trevor and the Tigers will embrace Swinney's philosophy of starting all over again each season.