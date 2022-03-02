Clemson announces its staff changes

Camden native Thomas Austin is officially named the Tigers' new offensive line coach.

CLEMSON, S.C. — On National Signing Day, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney announced several changes on his staff.

In December, it was reported Camden native Thomas Austin would be named the Tigers' new offensive line coach and that was made official on Wednesday. Former offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has already made the transition to an off-the-field role as Clemson's Director of High School Relations/Sophomore transition.

“He’s been incredibly well-groomed and well-prepared,” Swinney said of Austin.

“He’s going to do a fantastic job with that offensive line along with Brandon Thomas, who has come in to be our on-field graduate assistant coach.”

Austin is entering his sixth season across two tenures with the Clemson coaching staff. He was a two-time All-ACC selection on Clemson’s offensive line from 2006-09, appearing in 48 games with 39 starts, including starting each of his last 38 games. He played four years in the NFL with the Texans, Panthers and Colts from 2010-13 before spending four years on Clemson’s support staff from 2015-18, helping the Tigers to three national championship game berths and two national titles in that span.

After two seasons as Georgia State's offensive line coach, Austin returned to Clemson as an offensive analyst where he worked closely with Robbie Caldwell who retired as the Tigers' offensive line coach after the 2021 season ended in Orlando.