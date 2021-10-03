Clemson golf team wins the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate in Aiken

The eighth-ranked Tigers go to the historic Palmetto Club in Aiken and give head coach Larry Penley his 80th career victory.

Jacob Bridgeman won his second tournament of the year and Colby Patton tied for the round of the day with a 67, leading Larry Penley and the Clemson golf team to the championship of the 15-team Palmetto Intercollegiate at the Palmetto Club in Aiken, S.C.

The victory was the 80th of Penley’s career, just two short of the ACC record of 82 wins by former Wake Forest coach Jesse Haddock. It marked the fifth time in the last eight appearances and the 10th time overall, Penley’s Tigers have won the Palmetto Intercollegiate.

Clemson won the tournament with a team score of 19-under-par 821, seven shots ahead of second place UNC-Wilmington.

Bridgeman won the tournament for the second consecutive year after rounds of 64-67-68 for a 54-hole total of 199. He shot a 198 last year when he won at the same course. Bridgeman has now won three of his last four tournaments dating to last year, as he won the Camp Creek Seminole to open the season. The 2020 Palmetto was the final tournament of last season before COVID shut down the Clemson season.

Bridgeman is the first Tiger to win the same tournament in consecutive years since A.C. Flora graduate Charles Warren won the ACC Tournament in the springs of 1997 and 1998.