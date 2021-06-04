Clemson has some options at backup quarterback

With the achilles injury to Tiger quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, head coach Dabo Swinney is confident the number two quarterback will come from within the program.

CLEMSON, S.C. — When Taisun Phommachanh went down in Saturday's Orange and White game with a torn achilles tendon, the spotlight immediately began to shine on those players who could be elevated to the backup position behind starter D.J. DJ Uiagalelei.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said after the game it is unlikely the Tigers will enter the transfer portal sweepstakes. Instead the coaches will lo those within the program. Swinney singled out fomrer News19 Player of the Week Hunter Helms from Gray Collegiate Academy for his play in the Spring Game. He also mentioned incoming freshmen Will Taylor from Dutch Fork, Bubba Chandler from North Oconee in Bogart, Georgia and Billy Wiles from Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia.