Trevor Lawrence on the watch list for O'Brien award

The watch lists for college football's major awards are starting to roll in even though it's unclear when these players will get a chance to make good on this preseason hype.
The watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award have been released and to no one's surprise, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is on it.
For the past two seasons, Lawrence has been a semifinalist for the O'Brien award which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.
The Davey O’Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.
Lawrence is 29-1 as a starter and became the first true freshman to lead a national title team since 1985 with the 2018 national championship. His only loss was to LSU in January's national championship.
He was one of 10 student-athletes across all sports to be named a finalist for the AAU’s James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually to the nation’s top amateur athlete. Last season. the Cartersville, Georgia native completed 268-of-407 passes for 3,665 yards with a career-high 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 842 snaps over 15 games. He also posted 103 carries for 563 yards and a career-high nine rushing touchdowns. His 45 combined rushing and passing touchdowns tied current Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson for fifth-most in a season in ACC history.