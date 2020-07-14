Trevor Lawrence on the watch list for O'Brien award

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien award for the last two seasons.

The watch lists for college football's major awards are starting to roll in even though it's unclear when these players will get a chance to make good on this preseason hype.

The watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award have been released and to no one's surprise, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is on it.

For the past two seasons, Lawrence has been a semifinalist for the O'Brien award which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

The Davey O’Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.

Lawrence is 29-1 as a starter and became the first true freshman to lead a national title team since 1985 with the 2018 national championship. His only loss was to LSU in January's national championship.