Clemson earns 40th consecutive bid to regionals

First year head coach Jordan Byrd from Columbia will lead the Tigers to Columbus where the top five teams will advance to the next stage of the season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The 23rd-ranked Clemson men's golf team has earned a bid to the NCAA Regionals for the 40th consecutive year. That marks the longest streak of NCAA team tournament invitations in the history of Clemson athletics.

The Tigers under first year head coach and Columbia native Jordan Byrd will travel to Columbus and play in the Ohio State regional.

Clemson is the number four seed at the 13-team tournament which will be held May 16-18 at Scarlet Course at The Ohio State University Golf Club

The Tigers have received a bid to every NCAA Tournament held since 1982. Remember the 2020 tournament was not held due to COVID19. Seven times Clemson has won the NCAA Regional and, in 2003, won the NCAA Championship.