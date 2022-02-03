Clemson kicks off spring practice

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik took part in his first official practice at Clemson. The national player of the year is the latest 5-star QB to come to the Upstate

CLEMSON, S.C. — Another high profile quarterback has taken part in his first official workout in orange shirts and a purple jersey.

Cade Klubnik, the Texas player of the year and the reigning MaxPreps National Player of the Year, is the latest 5-star quarterback to arrive on the Clemson campus. Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and DJ Uiagelelei all came in with lofty expectatons after lighting it up in high school.

DJ is the returning starter but he has worked hard in the offseason to drop roughly 30 pounds which could serve him well in 2022. Uiagaleli suffered a sprained knee last season and late in the season, he suffered an injury to his index finger on his throwing hand.