Duke is following COVID-19 protocols and as a result, that program has put a pause on the season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that Clemson’s home game against Duke on Wednesday has been postponed.

The postponement is because Duke is adhering to the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group COVID-19 protocols.

The league will look to reschedule the game and tickets purchased for Wednesday’s contest will be honored at the rescheduled game.