Clemson punter to return for one more season

Calhoun Academy graduate Will Spiers has not played his last game for Clemson.

Across the college football landscape are players who are taking advantage of an NCAA waiver which is allowing all 2020 seniors to not count against the scholarship numbers for teams in this upcoming season. The NCAA approved that waiver in the wake of COVID-19 and how some athletes chose to opt out for that reason.

As a result, players who have already played four years or opting in for a fifth.

Clemson punter Will Spiers is in the camp of players who are not yet ready to leave the college experience.

Spiers announced Monday he will return in 2021.

A 2020 semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy which honors the best scholarship player who started his career as a walk-on, Spiers averaged a career-best 44 yards per punt in 2020, which ranked sixth in the ACC.