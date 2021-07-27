Pick Six - Six Clemson players on Nagurski, Outland Trophy watch lists

The Outland and Nagurski Trophy watch lists were unveiled Tuesday morning.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced Tuesday that four Clemson players are on the watch list for Bronko Nagurski Trophy which goes to college football's most outstanding defensive player.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive end Myles Murphy, linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner are the quartet of Tigers who are up for this award.

The FWAA also announced on Tuesday that three Clemson player are on the watch list for the Outland Trophy whichy goes to college football's top interior lineman.

Bresee, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden are candidates for that award.

In 2020, Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson, joining Dexter Lawrence who won that award in 2016. Bresee was a First Team All-ACC pick and a freshman All-American recorded 33 tackles, 6.5 for loss, along with 4.0 sacks, a pair of pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety.

Murphy was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, as well as ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year by the AP. He had 51 tackles (including a team-high 12.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Davis played in seven games in 2020, recording 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Skalski is a returning team captain who is one of those rare players entering a sixth season. In 2020, Skalski recorded 44 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown against The Citadel.

Turner, a second-team All-American last season, was second on the team with 66 tackles. He also added six tackles for loss.