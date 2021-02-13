Trevor works out for NFL scouts and coaches

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence headlined his own Pro Day Friday as he gave NFL coaches and scouts a look at what he will bring to the next level.

CLEMSON, S.C. — CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out Friday for NFL personnel including his expected pro coach in Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer. Meyer, Jacksonville offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer were at Clemson's indoor practice facility to watch their future quarterback.

Lawrence is the likely No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft with the Jaguars holding that pick. Lawrence worked out for about 40 minutes, throwing passes with his powerful arm.