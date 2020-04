Clemson's leading scorer and rebounder from this past season will test the NBA waters.

Junior forward Aamir Simms announced on Twitter that he will make himself available for the NBA Draft. As has been the case with so many players, Simms will not sign with an agent, thus maintaining his eligibility in the event he decides to pull out of the NBA Draft pool.

Simms led the Tigers in both scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.2) this past season.