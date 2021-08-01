Etienne earns consensus All-American honors

Travis Etienne closes out his Clemson career with consensus All-America honors as he and Trevor Lawrence are named Walter Camp All-Americans.

Clemson's backfield colleagues Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were named to the Walter Camp All-America second team, which is a 131-year-old list.

Etienne was also named to the Walter Camp second team last year.

Etienne picked up consensus All-America honors this season with places on the AP (first), FWAA (first), SN (first), AFCA (second) and WCFF teams (second).

Clemson has now produced a consensus All-American in each of the last three years following Clelin Ferrell, Mitch Hyatt and Christian Wilkins in 2018, Isaiah Simmons and John Simpson in 2019. This also means in Dabo Swinney's 12 seasons, nine have seen at least one player has earned consensus All-America status.

With first-team selections by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and Sporting News, Etienne became the 29th player ever to earn consensus All-America honors at Clemson. It marks the 31st total consensus selection for Clemson, as safety Terry Kinard earned consensus status in 1981 and 1982 and defensive end Vic Beasley earned consensus honors in both 2013 and 2014. Etienne joins Terrence Flagler (1986) and C.J. Spiller (2009) as the only running backs in school history to be named consensus All-Americans.

Etienne also became the fifth player in Clemson history to be a three-time first-team All-America honoree, joining middle guard William Perry (1982-84), linebacker Anthony Simmons (1995-97), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (2011-13) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (2016-18).