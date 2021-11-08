Uiagalelei is more than ready for his assignment

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is using the two starts he made in 2020 as a launching pad for his sophomore season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — When Trevor Lawrence missed two starts in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols, D.J. Uiagalelei was tapped to fill in for a home game against Boston College and the high-profile trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame.

But with Lawrence now the face of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, it is Uiagalelei's offense now as he takes the reigns as the Tigers' starting quarterback.

Head coach Dabo Swinney says not only is D.J. a hard worker with a powerful arm, he says the sophomore is also very studious when it comes to watching film and that adds to his efficiency in practice.