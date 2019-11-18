Senior Day 2019 saw Denzel Johnson take part in the pre-game ceremony which featured the tradition rubbing of the rock before making a solo run down the hill after being introduced to the crowd.

"It was heart warming, sad, but also great because we came out with a great win," Johnson said.

"I took it all in. I took time to smell the roses and everything. It's still crazy in my head. I can't believe really believe that everything's over right now for my last home game in Death Valley."

Johnson first got on Clemson's radar in his senior season at A.C. Flora. The Falcons hosted Daniel in a playoff game, which brought head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Columbia to watch their kids who played for Daniel. In that game, Johnson made his presence felt all over the field and the two Tiger coaches were there on what turned out to be an impromptu recruiting trip.

"Yeah, he had a really good game against Daniel," Venables said.

"We started doing some research on him and Coach Swinney kind of kept that in his back pocket. We had a spot open late and kind of drew out a plan for him - Coach Swinney did - kind of the criteria what he had to meet to get to Clemson. He came through."

After a redshirt season in 2015, Johnson has been a part of two national championships. He has been a part of Clemson's 26-game winning streak which is the longest in program history and the longest active streak in the FBS.