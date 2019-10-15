Clemson offensive guard John Simpson and linebacker Isaiah Simmons have named to the Associated Press First Team mid-season All-America team.

Simpson has been a force up front for the Tigers and he had back-to-back ACC offensive lineman of the week awards after his performances against Texas A&M and Syracuse.

Simmons earned the Walter Camp national award after his game versus Syracuse where he recorded 11 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks. He leads Clemson in tackles (46), tackles for loss (8), QB pressures (6) and sacks (4).