Clemson senior offensive guard John Simpson is one of six semifinalists for the Outland Trophy as announced Wednesday evening by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee.

Simpson has won three ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards for an offense that is averaging 543.1 yards per game.

He also showed that he can be an effective goal line runner as he became the first Clemson offensive lineman to score a touchdown since 2011 with a one-yard plunge against N.C. State.

The Tigers have never had an Outland winner but had two semifinalists last year (defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt).