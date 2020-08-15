Clemson readies for first preseason scrimmage

Preseason practice continued for the top-ranked team in the Coaches Preseason Top 25 and the same team which could be at the top of the Associated Press preseason poll.

Clemson is set to hold its first preseason scrimmage of 2020 Saturday inside Memorial Stadium. That will mark the first scrimmages for freshman receivers Ajou Ajou and E.J. Williams who are a part of a deep corps of wideouts, even without Justyn Ross. Those two could very well be counted on heavily to offset the loss of the talented Ross.