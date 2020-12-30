Trevor Lawrence reflects on the "We Want To Play" movement

Clemson quarterback used his platform to advocate for the college football season to be played.

During the summer, there was a lot of debate as to whether the college football season would be played due to the uncertainty of COVID-19. But that's when Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to social media to voice his opinion that the season should not be cancelled. His "We Want To Play" hashtag sparked a movement that receives a lot of credit for turning the narrative in the favor of those who wanted to see the games go on.

“It’s cool to be a part of something like that,” Lawrence said.

“It wasn’t just me. My name gets thrown on the headline and label and everything, but definitely wasn’t just me. I probably didn’t even do most of the work. But it’s cool to be a part of that, and I think we’ll look back on that as a pretty cool moment and kind of a turning point.”

For Lawrence, he used teammate Cornell Powell as an example of someone who has made the most of the chance to play this season as injuries to the receiver position increased Powell's targets.

“This game means a lot to a lot of people, and I think playing this year helped a lot of people a lot,” Lawrence said.

“I mean, you think about one of our receivers, Cornell Powell – fifth-year senior, hadn’t played a ton up until this point, and this was kind of his year. He had a really good spring and fall camp, and he was expecting this to be his year to really improve himself. And without a season, he’s in a whole different situation. He just got invited to the Senior Bowl. Has had a great year, been a great teammate. Without a season, that changes a lot for him. That’s just one example.

“So, hopefully playing this year has helped a lot of people and it’s been worth it. I think it’s been a success. If you look at how kind of 2020’s gone, I think this has been a success as much as it could be.”