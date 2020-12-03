GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, and eighth-seeded Clemson defeated ninth-seeded Miami 69-64 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Aamir Simms added 14 points and 10 rebounds and John Newman had 11 points for Clemson, which finished 18 of 19 from the free throw line.Five-foot-7 Chris Lykes led Miami with 21 points off the bench including five 3s and DJ Vasiljevic added 17.

The Tigers improved to 16-14 overall and will face top-seeded Florida State Thursday afternoon. Clemson defeated FSU Feb. 29 at Littlejohn Coliseum.