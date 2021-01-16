Etienne officially declares for the NFL Draft

Clemson's all-time leading rusher

The all-time leading rusher at Clemson and in the ACC has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Travis Etienne, who amassed 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns over four seasons, made his announcement on social media.

Etienne was named the ACC Player of the Year twice and earned a host of All-America honors. He was also a two-time finalist for the Doak Walker Award which goes to the nation's top college running back.